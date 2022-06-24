Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,660 shares of company stock worth $10,055,740. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.71. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

