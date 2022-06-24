BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $318,345.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,509.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,678. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

BMRN opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

