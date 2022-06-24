Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Down to $14.66

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $13.90. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1,679 shares trading hands.

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

