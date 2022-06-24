Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

