Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,786 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

