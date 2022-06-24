BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.40

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $6.35. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 262,330 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

