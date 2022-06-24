BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.40

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $6.35. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 262,330 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
