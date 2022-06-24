Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $93.38 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.