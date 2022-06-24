Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

