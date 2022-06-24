Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.22

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.22 and traded as high as C$28.31. Bombardier shares last traded at C$27.33, with a volume of 1,267 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.24.
About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)
Featured Stories
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.