Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Booking traded as low as $1,795.01 and last traded at $1,835.06, with a volume of 602000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,889.84.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,726.48.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 148.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,139.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,257.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

