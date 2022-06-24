Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Trading Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Booking traded as low as $1,807.16 and last traded at $1,807.16. Approximately 2,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,889.84.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.48.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 139.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,139.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2,257.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

