Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

