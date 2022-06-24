Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

