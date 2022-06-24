BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.13

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $21.78. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 653,162 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $300,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.