Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRZE. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.79.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and have sold 124,443 shares worth $4,608,848. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

