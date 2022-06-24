Bremer Bank National Association Sells 13,530 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.43.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

