British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

