Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Britvic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Britvic’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Britvic stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.97%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

