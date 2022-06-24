Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

