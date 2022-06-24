Brokers Issue Forecasts for DigitalBridge Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for DigitalBridge Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

