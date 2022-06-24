Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 576 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.