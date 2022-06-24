Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $84.92 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

