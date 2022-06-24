Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

