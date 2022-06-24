Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,583 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

