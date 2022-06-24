Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,007 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 504.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $624.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.