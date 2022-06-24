Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $84.50 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

