Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446,784 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 127,101 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 376,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.