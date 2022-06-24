Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $50.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

