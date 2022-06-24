Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $169.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

