Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $141.65 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

