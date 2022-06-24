Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

