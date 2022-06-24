Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,471,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,594.11.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

