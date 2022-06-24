Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 230.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

