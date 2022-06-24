Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in International Paper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $62.70.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

