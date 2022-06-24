Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

