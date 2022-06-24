Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

