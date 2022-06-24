Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $49.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

