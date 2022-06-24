Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.89 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $104.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

