Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 59.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 35.2% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 146.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $2,240,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $496.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

