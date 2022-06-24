Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.10 Million Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter.

IPKW opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

