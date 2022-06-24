Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.99 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.