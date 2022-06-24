Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.99 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
V stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
