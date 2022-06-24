Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

