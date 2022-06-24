Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

