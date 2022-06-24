Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.66. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

