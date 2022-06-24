Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MGK opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.03. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.