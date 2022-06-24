Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

SBUX stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.