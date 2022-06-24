Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $13,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,999,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 373,043 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

