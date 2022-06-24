Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $30.50 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

