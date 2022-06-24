Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.
Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
