Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,362 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $218.11 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $331.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.24.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

